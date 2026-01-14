‘Let Your Words Be Sweet’: Isha Koppikar Shares a Thoughtful Makar Sankranti Message On Kindness and Positivity

Isha Koppikar has always been one of those artists who makes it a point to connect with her followers on every festival, extending kind words of wisdom and promoting positivity. This Makar Sankranti, the actress once again touched hearts with a beautiful message that went beyond traditional greetings, offering a life lesson wrapped in festive symbolism.

Sharing her thoughts, Isha said in her video, "Sesame seeds are a little bitter and jaggery is sweet. And when both are together, they remind us that there are some challenges in life. But our talks, our behavior should always be sweet, warm and respectful. Small talks, small acts of kindness make our relationships stronger and stronger. So this Makar Sankrant, take some sesame seeds, jaggery and indulge in sweet, sweet talks. Happy Makar Sankrant!"

She penned, "Nothing beats Sankranti—crisp air, flying patang till dark, and stuffing face with gud ke laddoo. Pure desi happiness! Drop a 🪁 if you’re celebrating." The actress's thoughtful message resonated deeply with her fans, reminding everyone that while life presents its share of challenges, it's our choice to respond with sweetness and kindness that truly matters. Isha's consistent effort to spread positivity and meaningful insights during every celebration has made her not just an admired artist but also a beloved figure who genuinely cares about uplifting her community.