Letitia Wright needed therapy after Chadwick Boseman's death

Los Angeles, Nov 20 Actress Letitia Wright sought therapy following death of Chadwick Boseman.

The Hollywood actor died in August 2020, aged 43, and his 'Black Panther' co-star admits to being "devastated" by his death, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I was devastated, as you can imagine. I've had to process it through therapy. It's not like I had a two-year break to process it and then came back into the film. We had to start six months after Chad died," shared Letitia, who stars in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Wright's entire life outlook has been changed by Chadwick's death, with the movie star admitting she's become "afraid to lose people".

She told the Guardian newspaper: "You don't know until something happens how it will affect you. You think you have time, and that's the thing I've learned. These things make you realise it's important to reach out to people you love."

"The amount of times I text my cast members to tell them I love them, especially Danai (Gurira). I'm always texting Ryan (Coogler, the director of the 'Black Panther' films) that I love him, and asking him how he is."

"I'm not going to delay that any more because tomorrow's not promised. Since Chad died, I'm so afraid to lose people."

Letitia also turned to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 'Notes on Grief' to help her deal with the situation. She explained: "She describes how when you go through grief, nothing soothes the pain. You're just furious you've lost this person. All you want is them back.

"Grief comes like a thief in the night, and it just stays there. And you have to deal with it. You can't kid yourself that you're OK today."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor