LFWx FDCI: Madhuri turns muse for Ranna Gill; Diana Penty to walk for Charu & Vasundhara

Mumbai, March 14 Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit Nene will be seen walking the runway for ace couturier Ranna Gill, while actress Diana Penty will turn showstopper for designer duo Charu & Vasundhara at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Madhuri will be walking the runway on March 17 and will be donning the latest collection of Gill, which is centred around the theme “Urban Prairie”, which will have silhouette featuring pantsuits, skirts, jumpsuits and evening dresses.

The collection’s colour scheme will include dollop of ivory, glacier blue, taupe, sea breeze, liquorice and gold on double crepe, satin, sequins, and lurex.

Diana will be showcasing the 'AZURA: Where Dreams Bloom' by Charu & Vasundhara, a mother-daughter duo Charu Kotia and Vasundhara Kotia duo on March 17.

The colour palette includes a lot of neutral shades of beige, black and ivory.

The 21 designs are crafted in organza, net, and tussar silk. The luxurious fabrics radiate with the magic of hand-embroidered floral motifs, embellished with cutdana, crystals, pearls, and stones.

