"Life is a sum total of struggles": Anupam Kher visits places in Mumbai that shaped him as actor, individual

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 : Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has completed 40 illustrious years in the Bollywood industry. He is currently basking on the success of his recently released film, 'Vijay 69'.

The actor recalled his early days of struggle and shared glimpses of the places he visited that helped him shape into becoming "who I'm".

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a series of pictures which are linked to his first job and the place where he stayed while working in his debut project, 'Saaransh'.

He wrote in the caption, "Life is a sum total of struggles, memories and nostalgia.....Thank you for the love that you are giving #Vijay69, now streaming on Netflix. It got me emotional and I decided to visit a few places that has shaped me into becoming who I'm."

"*Casa Maria, Bandra*

Casa Maria on St Paul's Road is my third house in the city. This is during Saaransh (my debut film in 1984) and I was staying on the first floor."

"*Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, (Bandra West)*

The first place I worked at when I came to Mumbai on June 3rd 1981 for a job in an acting school. Then I discovered that actually there was no building or a place or an acting school! we were conducting classes on the beach!"

Anupam Kher is also one of the alumni of the renowned Prithvi Theatre in Juhu.

"*Prithvi Theatre, Juhu:* I started my life at Prithvi when I landed in Mumbai on June 3rd 1981. This is the same place where Satish Kaushik's play "Us Par Ka Nazara" which was an adaptation of Arthur Millers play, "A view from the bridge""

"First play with Kirron Desire Under the Elms, did Look Back In Anger, Salgirah and Kuch bhi ho sakta hai.

The 'Vijay 69' actor shared the snap of his first 1-BHK flat which he bought at Kalumal Estatte in Juhu.

*Kalumal Estate, Juhu:* this is the first one bhk flat, B23 at Kalumal Estate juhu, that I bought."

*Shastri Nagar, Santacruz Linking Road Extension:* The place I lived in - at Shastri Nagar Linking road extension between 82 to 83

I lived with four people. We used to sleep on the floor and there was no fan! I can never forget those days.

*Kherwadi:* I lived in Bandra East, Kherwadi in 1981 with four people. #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai..#Memories #Nostalgia

Kher is receiving praise for his role in 'Vijay 69'.'Vijay 69' tells the heartwarming story of a 69-year-old man named Vijay who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon.

Directed by Akshay Roy, the YRF Entertainment film, was released on Netflix on November 8.

