Liger: Vijay Deverakonda starrer to release on OTT after poor theatrical response?

Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has finally released in theatres and the Karan Johar production has failed to evoke a positive response among audience. According to various reports, Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh has locked its OTT streaming partner and it is none other than Disney Plus Hotstar. It is said that the film has been acquired for digital release at a whopping price which is yet to be disclosed.



Liger is the first Telugu biggie that has released after the decision made by the Tollywood producer’s guild about keeping an 8-weeks window before a film hits any OTT platform. This is to ensure that there is enough business from theatres that can be generated. While the OTT streaming rights are with Disney+ Hotstar, the television rights are with Star MAA. Liger is an action thriller featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.



