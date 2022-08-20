Lili Reinhart shares why fans won't find French kiss on 'Riverdale'

Los Angeles, Aug 20 Actress Lili Reinhart during an appearance on Josh Horowitz's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast shared some secrets about romantic scenes on 'Riverdale'.

She explained during the interview that actors are not allowed to have French kisses on The CW shows.

"You can only be so much of an adult on a CW show, because you're not even really allowed to kiss with tongue," the Betty Cooper depicter said.

"That aspect of things are a little different."

The 25-year-old star went on to divulge that she's "excited" to portray "more diverse and complicated, messier characters" once 'Riverdale' eventually ends.

"I have a lot of sort of dramatic, deep roles in my future after Riverdale," the 'Look Both Ways' actress added.

"Definitely roles that you have not seen me in - I'm an adult! I'm an adult woman and I'm going to start playing those more adult roles."

Back in 2017, Reinhart talked about filming kissing scenes on 'Riverdale'.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, the ex-girlfriend of her co-star Cole Sprouse divulged: "I feel like it's very comfortable at this point. I mean, it's The CW you're not going to get too crazy. It's just like kissing and hugging."

"I think we're all so comfortable with one another that it's not even really a thing," she continued, referencing herself and her 'Riverdale' co-stars.

"If we have a kissing scene, it's fine. We don't really think twice about it. When new characters have to kiss, it's a little different and you're like, 'Oh, OK! What this?'"

She went on to say: "But it's easy, we're all friends. It would be more nerve-racking if you had to make out with someone that you didn't know. So if by chance we do end up having to kiss each other, it's fine and it doesn't feel weird."

On the popular show, the actress's character Betty initially was involved romantically with Cole's Jughead Jones. However, her character's romantic interest has since shifted to Archie Andrews, who is played by KJ Apa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor