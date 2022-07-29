Lilly Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka bow down in respect to each other

Los Angeles, July 29 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared some candid pictures with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and social media personality Lilly Singh from their time together in Los Angeles.

Priyanka took to Instagram sharinga slew of pictures. In one picture, the three are seen bowing down to each other. Priyanka and Lilly recently attended Diljit's concert in Los Angeles.

Priyanka wrote: "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!!"

"I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!"

"Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew."

On the work front, Priyanka will now be seen in Russo Brothers-produced web series 'Citadel'.

