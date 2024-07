Lilly Singh grooves to Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying performance at Dil-Luminati Tour in Toronto

Toronto (Ontario) [Canada], July 15 : Indo-Canadian YouTuber, actor, and TV host Lilly Singh recently met Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh at his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour in Toronto.

Lilly took to social media to share her excitement about meeting Diljit Dosanjh backstage and enjoying his electrifying live performance.

In a series of Instagram stories, Lilly Singh captured memorable moments from her encounter with Diljit Dosanjh backstage, before his performance at the Rogers Centre in Downtown Toronto.

One of the stories featured a blurry photo showing Lilly standing with folded hands in reverence as she met the singer before the show.

Another story shared by Lilly Singh showcased her vibrant energy as she grooved along to Diljit Dosanjh's lively tunes during the concert.

Diljit Dosanjh, known for his hit songs and charismatic stage presence, has been captivating audiences worldwide with his Dil-Luminati tour.

The tour recently made headlines when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise appearance on stage alongside Diljit Dosanjh at the Rogers Centre.

In a video shared by Diljit, he can be seen greeting PM Trudeau with folded hands.

Sharing the video, the singer wrote, "Diversity is Canada's strength. Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!"

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, " Legend."

One of the users wrote, "@diljitdosanjh thank you for representing each one of us on this level."

Impressed by Diljit Dosanjh's presence in the country, the Canadian PM took to X handle and shared pictures from his visit to the venue where the singer performed live.

He captioned the post, which read, "Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great countryone where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn't just our strength. It's a super power."

Meanwhile, on the film front, he was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

He also played a pivotal role in 'Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

His recent track titled 'Bhairava Anthem' starring Prabhas from 'Kalki 2898 AD' created waves around the world.

He is currently receiving praise for his recent release, 'Jatt and Juliet 3,' co-starring Neeru Bajwa, who is also a part of the film.

