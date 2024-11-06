"Lining up celebs will not help you...": Ricky Kej shares 'lesson' from US Election results

Washington DC [US], November 6 : Grammy award winner Ricky Kej shared his two cents about the 2024 US Election Result which saw Donald Trump returning to the White House as the 47th President of the United States triumphing over the rival presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

According to the current projections, Trump has already won 277 electoral votes, well ahead of the 270 mark needed to win the presidency. He is also leading in some key battleground states. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, has won only 224.

In a veiled reference to multiple big celebrities voicing their support for Harris, Kej said that just "lining up" celebs won't help as much as getting "3-4 people who can help you get the message across"

Taking to X, Kej wrote, "Lesson from the USA election: Lining up an array of Hollywood stars and dazzling celebs will not help you as much as just having 3 or 4 people who passionately support you and genuinely help you get your message across. This applies even to brands."

During the election campaign, many Hollywood stars came out in support of Harris.

Pop superstar Beyonce endorsed Harris at a rally in Houston, where she called on voters to "vote not just as a celebrity, but as a mother." She emphasised Harris's vision of unity, introducing her as "the next president of the United States

The legendary singer Cher took to social media to back Harris, praising her commitment to "protect our rights," which resonated widely with her fans and further highlighted Harris's platform.

Recently, Taylor Swift shared why she believed Harris and Tim Walz were the right choices, pointing out Harris's steady, calm leadership as exactly what the country needs.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," she wrote in her post. The popstar concluded it, signing off as a 'childless cat lady,' which is a clear dig at JD Vance's (Donald Trump's running mate for vice president) remark for the Democrats.

"I believe we can accomplish so much more if we're led by calm and not chaos," she further wrote, praising Harris as a fighter for rights and values that mean a lot to her. She also applauded Walz for his consistent support of LGBTQ+ rights, access to IVF and women's autonomyvalues that she and many of her fans also care deeply about.

Despite receiving support from such big stars, Harris failed to win the elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor