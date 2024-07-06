'Lioness' actor Mike Heslin passes away at 30

Washington [US], July 6 : Actor Mike Heslin, who was known for having appeared in the TV show 'Lioness' and the movie, 'The Holiday Proposal Plan', has passed away. He was 30, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His husband, Scotty Dynamo shared the unfortunate news on his Instagram handle. "Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened," he wrote.

Heslin played Polo on two episodes of 'Lioness' season one, which also starred Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman. He was also part of 'The Holiday Proposal Plan', 'Younger', 'The Influencers', '7 Deadly Sins' and 'You Are Never Alone'.

"Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel," his husband wrote in a tribute. "He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice. He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him. He moved through life with such ease and confidence, and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves. No matter how difficult things got, we knew that there was nothing we couldn't overcome with Mike in our corner."

Dynamo also posted several pictures featuring him with Heslin and also including pictures from their wedding day in November last year.

"Just a week ago, we were in the early stages of starting a family and would regularly share our favorite baby names for our future kids," he said. "You always told me that you felt like you were meant to be a dad, and I couldn't agree more. You would be the world's most perfect father. If I ever become a dad, I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are.

Dynamo continued, "You were the most generous and giving person. It brings me peace to know that, through your wish to be a donor, you have given the gift of life to four different families. We are 3 weeks away from your birthday and 4 months shy of our 1 year wedding anniversary, but I know that you are in a better place and that heaven has gained another angel," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

