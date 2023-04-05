Washington [US], April 5 : Lionsgate locks summer release for 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina'

The action drama 'John Wick' is developing its universe by releasing a spin-off movie 'Ballerina.' According to Variety, a US-based media house, the franchise already has four chapters that were loved across the globe. The recent movie from the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise was 'John Wick: Chapter 4' which did an excellent business of USD250 million.

As John Wick again gets fondness from the world its eagerly awaited spin-off gets a summer release on June 7, 2024, from Lionsgate. The overwhelming reaction of the audience to the recent John Wick movie has also opened the potential for chapter-5 as Lionsgate Picture Group chair Joe Drake hinted for the same.

The official gist of the plot knocks about expanding the John Wick universe by featuring actress, Ana De Armas as a trained assassin in the movie with Keanu.

As per Variety, 'Ballerina' is directed by Len Wiseman, written by Shay Hatten and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski, who directed all four "John Wick" movies. The action film stars Ana De Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves.

In January Ana on 'The Tonight Show' mentioned her experience of shooting in Prague with Keanu Reeves for 'Ballerina.' She stated "We still have one more month to go. And I'm in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I'm complaining, I'm sore, I'm bruised. Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts," she continued. "And I'm like, 'I can't complain anymore.' Because he is doing it. He truly is the best."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor