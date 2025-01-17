Lisa Mishra and Bhumi Pednekar Create a bond on the Sets of ‘The Royals’

Actress and singer Lisa Mishra is all set to impress audiences with her acting debut in the highly anticipated series, The Royals. Starring alongside celebrated actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, and Ishaan Khatter, Lisa opens up about the special bond she shares with Bhumi Pednekar, whom she met on the sets of the show. Lisa and Bhumi have not only collaborated professionally but have also forged a close personal connection, one Lisa says “made the portrayal onscreen completely natural.” This camaraderie first blossomed during their several months together on set for The Royals.

Sharing her thoughts on the friendship, Lisa said "Bhumi is not just an incredible actor but also a wonderful human being. She carries a passion and dedication to her craft that is deeply inspiring. Spending time with her on and off set has been a learning experience for me. Whether we’re shooting intense scenes or unwinding during breaks, Bhumi’s energy is infectious. She has an amazing ability to make everyone feel comfortable and valued. For me, working with her feels more like a sisterhood than just doing a job. We’ve built this incredible bond that goes beyond the screen, and I’m so grateful for that.”

Lisa also highlighted how Bhumi took time to help her and offer guidance during the shoot, making her second major acting experience seamless and enjoyable. The two spent time off-set sharing stories life experiences, bonding as actors, and learning from each other’s artistic perspectives. Bhumi Pednekar, known for her versatility and powerhouse performances, has also been vocal about supporting women in the industry. Her dynamic yet warm personality has made a lasting impression on Lisa, who believes that Bhumi’s work ethic and empathetic nature are qualities every actor can look up to.

With a stellar cast that includes legendary actress Zeenat Aman and rising star Ishaan Khatter, The Royals delves into themes of high society, intrigue, and the complexities of human relationships. Lisa Mishra’s dual talent as a singer and actor adds a fresh layer of depth to the series, while her bond with Bhumi Pednekar is sure to reflect in their on-screen chemistry. As Lisa steps into her new role as an actor, she brings not just her talent but also a deep appreciation for the bonds she’s building along the way. Fans can’t wait to witness this bond in action when The Royals premieres soon.