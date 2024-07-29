Lisa Ray reveals why she used to get irritated when people associated her with 'Afreen Afreen' song

New Delhi [India], July 29 : Designer Rahul Mishra's show at India Couture Week 2024 was filled with nostalgia as his muse Lisa Ray walked the ramp to the live rendition of her iconic song 'Afreen Afreen' from the nineties.

Lisa appeared in the popular ghazal song 'Afreen Afreen', composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and penned by Javed Akhtar. To date, the song still holds the strength to serenade the audience with its poetic and soothing sensibilities. In 2016, it got a new version by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (Nusrat's nephew) and Momina Mustehsan during Season 9 of the musical show Coke Studio.

Speaking with ANI, Lisa recalled being a part of the track. She also revealed that she used to get irritated when people associated her with 'Afreen Afreen'.

She said, "It's interesting because today's memory will now replace previous memories. You know, obviously, I had a beautiful experience filming the video. And then the song took on a life of its own as far as the video is concerned. And somewhere I disconnected from it because, as I said, I didn't want to identify with who I was, that young girl anymore. You know, I had travelled so far beyond that. So I would actually get irritated when people would say, Afreen Afreen, you know, don't you love that song? and say, I haven't listened to it. And so this has actually given me a chance to really reclaim it for myself. This is a beautiful memory to overlay or to lay side by side with all the other memories that I have of filming Afreen."

Lisa walked for Rahul Mishra in a saree-gown. The exquisite outfit featured a captivating peacock-themed train.

Lisa represented Rahul Mishra's 'Nargis' collection which highlights the designer's intimate bond with nature and its various experiences, including caressing the flowers and fruit in a garden and listening to the birds chirping.

