Liverpool FC drama series in the works

Los Angeles [US], December 17 : Love watching football matches and movies? If yes then, get ready to witness the elements of sports and cinema together in a drama series, which is currently in the development stage.

As per Deadline, Liverpool FC, one of the best known and most successful soccer clubs in the world and current leaders of the English Premier League, is getting the TV drama treatment. The project will be mainly around its legendary manager Bill Shankly.

The series will chart "Shankly's rise, helping the club achieve promotion from the old Second Division before winning three First Division Championships, two FA Cups, four Charity Shields and the UEFA Cup."

Jack Thorne, the man behind HBO's His Dark Materials and the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play, has come on board to write the series.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Liverpool's 1960s with the boom of music and culture, the drama will explore a pivotal period in the club's history, charting its journey from a team struggling to a global powerhouse with now over 400 million followers across the world, and recognised as one of the most renowned sporting institutions, as per Deadline.

Shankly, or Shanks as he was commonly known, became Liverpool manager in December 1959. He was also responsible for You'll Never Walk Alone being its anthem. He stepped down in 1974 after winning the 1974 FA Cup and died seven years later at the age of 68.

Shankly's granddaughter Karen Gill, who is the author of The Real Bill Shankly, is also involved in the project, which will be filmed in Liverpool and at Anfield, the club's longtime home.

