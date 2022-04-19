Lizzo confirms relationship with 'mystery man' she was spotted with on Valentine's Day

American rapper and songwriter Lizzo has confirmed that she's dating the masked mystery man she was photographed with on Valentine's Day this year.

According to People magazine, during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM series 'Radio Andy Monday', Lizzo confirmed she's in a relationship. However, she did not reveal her partner's identity.

"You were photographed in LA in February at Craig's with a mystery man," Cohen, 53, said in reference to the shot captured on Valentine's Day.

"Are you guys still together?" Cohen asked, to which Lizzo said: "Yeah, whatever, yeah." He then asked if Lizzo finds dating difficult due to her celebrity status, and she shared that having the "right person" makes things easier.

"If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does," said Lizzo.

She also revealed that her boyfriend was present when she performed on 'Saturday Night Live' this past weekend.

As per People magazine, before Valentine's Day, Lizzo and her man were seen at Crustacean Beverly Hills in October 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

