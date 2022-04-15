Lizzo unveils music video for 'About Damn Time', reveals new album's release date

American singer and songwriter Lizzo has announced a July 15 release date for her new album 'Special' along with releasing a brand new music video for her single 'About Damn Time'.

The news of the album's release date was shared by Lizzo on Twitter with a look at the album's black-and-white cover art which featured the singer in an armour-inspired headpiece.

A few days ago, taking to her Instagram handle, Lizzo had teased the upcoming single by calling it "the song of the summer", a statement that rings true with the singer tapping into the colourful rhythms and melodies of disco.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video starts off during a 'Stressed and Sexy' support group seminar which Lizzo exits, only to immediately start popping and locking down the hallway.

The groovy bassline of the track leads her to look into a mirror where she tunes into her glittery alter ego, who takes over for the remainder of the video.

As per Variety, the news of Lizzo's forthcoming album comes right before her April 16 appearance on 'Saturday Night Live', where she'll be both host and musical guest.

She made her first 'SNL' appearance in December 2019, performing 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good as Hell' during an episode hosted by Eddie Murphy.

( With inputs from ANI )

