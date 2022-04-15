'Lock Upp': Ektaa Kapoor all set to enter the show with Tusshar Kapoor

Mumbai, April 15 Ektaa Kapoor is all set to enter the fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' with Tusshar Kapoor and Divya Agarwal to celebrate five years of ALTBalaji.

Ektaa will be seen celebrating the occasion with 'Lock Upp' contestants along with her brother Tusshar and friend Divya.

The show has crossed 200 million views and grabbed eyeballs because of the entertaining elements for the audience that not only includes fights or heated conversations between the contestants but also brings out their emotional turmoil. It is also about mending their relationship within the show with each other to survive in the game.

Ektaa will be interacting with the inmates and has also planned some fun activities with them.

Meanwhile there are also several tasks that begin with Sharirik Shram, during which the kaidis or inmates were asked to make cow dung cakes. The losing block will be required to clean their utensils. During the task, Zeeshan Khan has trouble adjusting to the cow dung and its smell. After a gruelling battle, the left block wins the shram, and Kaaranvir and Anjali are given the punishment of washing the utensils.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor