Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey gets maximum votes, after promising to go shirtless on camera

Lock Upp contestants Poonam Pandey got the maximum votes in the recent eviction, after receiving this information co-contestant Payal Rohatgi got surprised as she got the least number of votes. Host Kangana Ranaut announced that Poonam is safe from evictions as she received the maximum number of votes while Payal received the least number of votes and Nisha stood second last on the list of the charge sheets.

Before the announcement of eviction, Payal said to the cameras, "Sangram Singh! Mai ek hafte se voting ke liye bol rahi hu par tere se voting nahi ho pa rahi. I know you have genuine followers. And, how could Poonam manage to get a maximum number of votes? Ye narrative chahte hai ye, inko pasand hai ye narrative."

Earlier this week, Poonam had promised fans to take off her t-shirt. After being nominated for the eviction, she said “Hello, Hello Joh bhi sun Raha hai its charge sheet se mujhe bacha lo, I swear to God tum logon ko itna mast surprise, on-camera live doongi from Poonam Pandey and in Poonam Pandey style. Tum log mujhe vote dekar bachao aur phir dekho iss jail mein kya hota hai."

While Vinit said that Poonam is just bluffing but won’t do anything responding to this Poonam promised that she will take off her t-shirt if her fans save her from nominations.