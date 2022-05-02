'Lock Upp': Saisha Shinde opens up on having sex with well-known fashion designer

Mumbai, May 2 'Lock Upp' contestant Saisha Shinde surprised everyone with her secret on the show. She revealed about her relationship with a well-known fashion designer in the industry.

In the judgement day episode, Saisha, Payal Rohtagi and Anjali Arora were in bottom 3.

Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut told them: "I'm straightforwardly giving you an option of revealing the secret without buzzer round."

Saisha said: "I was in new industry and I met my favourite designer and when I met him, I was very excited, he called me to his hotel room. But he talked to me very nicely. He tried to show he had a sad life and he has no one, so I just hugged him and we had sex. After that we were in touch but eventually I heard from other friends that he used to do this with 7-8 male friends of mine."

"When this secret start spreading, I was banned from fashion week. He cheated on me, he had a boyfriend in each metropolitan city. but I have worked so much in life and I hope my story inspires people to not to get influenced by such things," she added.

Kangana replied: "Sexual exploitation is real. People say it happens in every industry, either it is a boy or girl but you'll always find yourself targeted. Even after 'MeToo' movement happened nothing changed much. I was also banned by many because I supported them."

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

