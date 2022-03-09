Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde reveals she was mentally tortured by her boyfriend

One of the prominent names in the showbiz industry designer Saisha Shinde who has worked with some of the biggest names from B-town revealed shocking details about her private life. Saisha who is one of the contestants of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp opened up on her troubled personal life which shocked her co-contestants Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi. Sharing her ordeal, she said, "“Even I was abused in a relationship but it wasn’t physical, it was mental abuse on another level. He made me feel like I am sh*t. He used to stand outside my door and just wait thinking that someone will come and I’ll cheat on him. And, let’s say if I cheat on him, he’ll catch me red-handed and he will use it against me. He used to climb on the terrace, go on the pipeline, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom and see slowly if I am mast********, to use that against me," she said.

Following this, Payal Rohatgi asked Saisha, “Why can’t you mastu*****?" To this, the fashion designer replied, “Because that’s the reason then that I don’t want to have s*x with him. Back then, I thought maybe he was saying the right thing but I was never happy in there. Physically, I was never happy at all. I used to always wonder, ‘kya mujhe samajh hi nahin aa raha hai’ because I was a woman inside who was having s*x with a gay man. Obviously, something was wrong but I told myself that I am gay only."Earlier in the show, Saisha Shinde also opened up about her transformation and revealed how the first three psychiatrists she had consulted asked her not to undergo the operation because it was ‘wrong’. “I was very ‘hatta khatta types’. So the first three psychiatrists said that you are very handsome. Why are you doing this?” she had said.Saisha Shinde is a renowned fashion designer and has styled some popular Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others. For the unversed, she also designed the Miss Universe Finale 2021 gown for Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.Lock Upp, the show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show are model Poonam Pandey, comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat. Self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani was eliminated from the show last week.