Lock Upp: Tejasswi Prakash to join beau Karan Kundrra as warden in Kangana Ranaut's show

Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6, will appear in Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp with special powers. She will join real life beau Karan Kundrra, who’s the jailor on the show. The makers released a teaser ahead of Tejasswi’s appearance on Lock Upp.

In the video, Tejasswi Prakash promises to unleash some ‘atyaachaar’ on the surviving contestants, including Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula who are, so far, the confirmed finalists. Tejasswi shared her excitement about being part of Lock Upp. She said in a statement, “I am ecstatic to enter the show as the power-packed Warden. The love I share with my fans and the show drew me here in this badass jail, and I can’t wait to bring new twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan.”