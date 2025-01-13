Lohri 2025: Don't forget to add these songs in playlist to amp up your festive celebrations

New Delhi [India], January 13 : On the joyous festival of Lohri, people gather around bonfires, sing traditional songs and share sweets to mark the occasion as a symbol of unity, hope and prosperity. India celebrates this annual harvest festival on January 13 every year.

In the celebration which involves the newlyweds, mothers with newborns, and other family members, the inclusion of dance songs is a compulsory requirement to amp up the festive joy on this day. Dancing while circling the bonfire with your friends and family becomes a memorable experience for many who try to celebrate Lohri for the first time.

Hence, to enhance your Lohri festivities, you can consider these lively songs to make the occasion a memorable one for your family and friends.

Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve

One of the early and widely accepted songs for this festival is from Shah Rukh Khan starrer film 'Veer-Zaara'. It is directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and stars Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead roles. It is jointly sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan and Gurdas Mann. This peppy and upbeat song will definitely bind you in the festive spirit.

Paa De Lohri

A Punjabi song by Raj Ghuman is considered one of the traditional Lohri songs which encourages individuals to exchange gifts and blessings during the festival. It symbolises new beginnings. Newlywed brides or mothers with newborns often sing this song to celebrate Lohri.

Bhangra Ta Sajda

Sauda Khara Khara from Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz is the latest Lohri antem for all Punjabi music lovers. Jointly sung by Diljit, Dhvani Bhanushali and Sukhbir, the song will force you to go on the dance floor and pour your heart out in the celebration.

From 'Veere Di Wedding', this Bhangra song should be a must in the Lohri celebration. The song features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, making it a perfect choice to get all your friends on the dance floor.

Oh Ho Ho Ho

'Ishq Tera Tadpave' commonly known as 'Oh Ho Ho Ho' is a 2008 Punjabi song that still turns a boring get-together into a dance party. Sung by Sukbir, this song is a compulsory track in every Lohri celebration playlist. This song has travelled for years and is expected to never lose its significance as one of the best celebration songs ever made in India.

In addition to celebrating the crop harvest, Lohri marks the end of the winter season. The nation as a whole, but especially Punjab and Northern India, celebrate Lohri with great fervour and happiness. It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti to mark the conclusion of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

