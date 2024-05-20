Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti Cast Vote In Mumbai

With polling for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections underway, 99,38,621 lakh voters from the Mumbai’s six Lok Sabha constituencies are casting their votes today, marking the end of the fifth and the final phase of elections in Maharashtra. Ahead of polling in Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities urged voters to come out and exercise their duty as citizens. Setting up a good example, actor Arshad Warsi and wife Maria Goretti were among the early voters, who cast their votes on Monday. The couple displayed their inked finger and urged all electors to exercise their franchise. Polling was underway since 7am in Mumbai and seven other seats in Maharashtra

On the work front, Arshad is gearing up for the third installment of of Jolly LLB which is creating quite a buzz among fans. Both Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar have recently wrapped up the shooting schedule in Rajasthan. They shared a reel on social media celebrating the completion of this schedule. The caption read, "And that’s a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan." The post included hashtags related to the film and tagged other team members, including director Subhash Kapoor and producer Bikram Duggal.

Arshad was last seen in 'Durgamati,' a thriller that allowed him to explore a more serious role, diverging from his usual comedic persona. Warsi has also been part of 'Pagalpanti,' where he returned to his roots in comedy, providing laughs and light-hearted entertainment.

