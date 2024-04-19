Lok Sabha Election 2024: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote in Tamil Nadu Amid Tight Security Cover (Watch Video)

Amid heightened security measures, superstar Rajinikanth exercised his franchise by casting his vote in Tamil Nadu during the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The iconic actor's participation in the electoral process garnered significant attention, not only due to his immense popularity but also because of his occasional forays into politics, which often spark speculation about his potential political aspirations. All the 39 seats of Tamil Nadu have gone into polling in the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The result of the high-stakes battle between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will be declared on June 4.

The DMK-led alliance aims to replicate its 2019 success, while the BJP, bolstered by recent alliances, is aggressively campaigning. The stakes are high for the AIADMK, especially after parting ways with the BJP-led NDA last year. In the previous general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance clinched an overwhelming victory, securing 38 out of 39 seats in the state. The upcoming polls promise a fierce contest and potential shifts in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. As per the seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the DMK, the Dravidian party will contest on 22 seats while the Congress will field candidates from 9 seats. The CPI and CPI(M) will contest from 2 seats each