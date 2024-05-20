Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Veteran star Dharmendra casts vote in Juhu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Veteran filmstar Dharmendra, known for his iconic roles and timeless charm, exemplified civic responsibility by exercising his franchise in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Clad in his signature style with his black bowler hat on, the 88-year-old actor was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked him at a polling booth in Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai.

Amidst the flurry of celebrities exercising their electoral rights, Dharmendra's presence added a touch of elegance and gravitas to the polling process.

Earlier, luminaries from the film industry, including Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, were also spotted at various polling booths across Mumbai.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai encompass six constituencies, namely Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central, as part of Phase 5 of the nationwide electoral exercise.

Additionally, several constituencies in Maharashtra, such as Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane, are actively participating in this phase.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra stands as the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with the final results scheduled for declaration on June 4.

Voting commenced this morning at 7.

Key contests in various constituencies feature prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya.

