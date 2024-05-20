Lok Sabha polls: SRK, Gauri cast vote with their children in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan and children- Suhana and Aryan arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai.

SRK's younger son AbRam caught the attention of Shutterbug as he accompanied his family.

In the visuals captured by ANI, King Khan can be seen wearing a black casual outfit while Gauri wore a white top and denim. The Khan family made a stylish entry at the polling booth.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his family arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/0AhTAvN2SN—(@ANI) May 20, 2024

Ahead of the elections, SRK came forward to encourage people to immerse themselves in the celebration of democracy and get their fingers inked on Monday.

Taking to X, SRK wrote, "As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let's carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country's best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote."

Earlier in the day, veteran star Dharmendra was spotted casting his vote at the Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu.

Other stars, including Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at various polling booths across the city. The fifth phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also goiing to the polls in this phase.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have seen key contests across states. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

Prominent leaders who are contesting the fifth phase include Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, Chirag Paswan, Omar Abdullah and Rohini Acharya.

The Election Commission has deployed extensive security measures, including 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams. These teams are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance across 94,732 polling stations to ensure smooth and secure voting process.

