Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film Earns Rs 9.75 Crore

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 10: Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra continues its strong run at the box office, completing ten days of successful screenings. The film, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and backed by Dulquer Salmaan under the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, has impressed audiences with its mix of Indian folklore, sci-fi, and horror.

The superhero drama follows a young woman who gains mystical powers and uses them to protect the world from rising darkness. The film’s unique concept and strong performances have drawn large crowds across India and overseas.

On Day 10, Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra collected an estimated Rs 9.75 crore in India, taking its 10-day total to Rs 72.1 crore net. Including GST, the Indian gross stands at Rs 85.07 crore. Overseas collections have reached Rs 71 crore gross, bringing the worldwide total to Rs 156.07 crore.

The film has now joined the select group of Malayalam movies to cross Rs 150 crore globally in 2025. Industry experts suggest that if the current trend continues, the film could surpass Rs 200 crore and become the second-highest grosser of the year after L2.

While official OTT release dates are not confirmed, reports indicate that the film will premiere on Netflix following its theatrical run. Fans continue to flock to theatres, keeping Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero drama at the forefront of Malayalam cinema.