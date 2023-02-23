Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023: Dhanashree Verma wins Lokmat Most Engaging Choreographer on Digital award

The Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 ceremony began with a bang yesterday. The award ceremony felicitated personalities who excelled in the digital medium. At this award ceremony, Dhanashree Verma became the recipient of the Most Engaging Choreographer on Digital award. She is a famous YouTube star. She is more famous on social media for her dance, expressions, and choreography. Dhanashree Verma specially thanked Lokmat after accepting the award. She said that the award is very important for her as Dhanashree underwent surgery a few days ago.

Dhanashree is very popular on social media. She has over 5 lakh followers on Instagram. She keeps sharing her pictures on social media from time to time. Dhanashree has a YouTube channel related to dance and has over 25 lakh subscribers. She recreates Bollywood songs. She also provides hip-hop training. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are very popular couple. They got married in December 2020.