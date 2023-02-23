Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023: Prajakta Koli wins Content Creator of the year award

The Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 ceremony was held with much fanfare. The award ceremony honours personalities who have excelled in the digital medium. Famous YouTuber Prajakta Koli became the winner of the Lokmat Digital Creator Award.

Prajakta is known as ‘MostlySane’. Prajakta is a 29-year-old content creator with 68 million followers on YouTube. The number of her followers on Instagram is 74 million. Prajakta started her content with short skits (plays). However, gradually her channel grew, and she also started travel blogging and celebrity interviews.

Prajakta starred in Netflix's series Mismatched and the recent Bollywood film Jugjugg Jeeyo. She has also made her mark in Forbes India 30 Under 30. In 2017, she was invited to meet former US President Barack Obama at an event organised by the Obama Foundation.