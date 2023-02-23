Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023: Shehnaaz Gill wins Lokmat Digital Personality of the Year

The Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 (Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023) ceremony kicked off yesterday with a bang. The award ceremony felicitated personalities who excelled in the digital medium. At this award ceremony, The Lokmat Digital Personality of the Year named Shehnaaz Gill, the Katrina of Punjab. She was presented the award by Shiv Sena Thackeray, group leader, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, and Lokmat joint managing director and editorial director Rishi Darda.

Shahnaaz Gill graced the occasion by singing a Punjabi song. I am thankful to Lokmat for giving me this award. I am also very thankful to my fans. Shahnaz said on this occasion that I will continue to entertain the audience as long as I am breathing.

Shehnaaz Gill has been working in the Punjabi industry for many years. But she got her real identity from Bigg Boss 13. She has over 14 million followers on Instagram.

Shehnaaz Gill changed herself a lot after her exit from the Bigg Boss house. She is getting more glamorous day by day. Her posts on social media seem to be getting a lot of likes from fans. Now soon she will be making her Bollywood debut with a Salman Khan film. She will debut in Bollywood with 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The film will also feature Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde.