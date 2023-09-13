Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: Complete Winners List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 13, 2023 01:06 AM2023-09-13T01:06:34+5:302023-09-13T14:44:17+5:30
Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is back with the seventh edition, the grand event took place at the ST. Regis ...
Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is back with the seventh edition, the grand event took place at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The Lokmat Most Stylish awards had Bollywood stars walking the red carpet, entertaining the audience, and were honored for their outstanding work in the most Stylish categories. With the exuberant energy of the host, Maniesh Paul, the spirit was high all through the award night. This year, some of the most renowned celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Sood, Esha Gupta, etc were felicitated.
Lokmat Most Stylish Music Performer- Stebin Ben
Lokmat Most Stylish Action Star- Tiger Shroff
Lokmat Most Stylish Game Changer- Sanya Malhotra
Lokmat Most Stylish Content Creator- Nita Shilimkar
Lokmat Most Stylish Entrepreneur- Karan Bothara
Lokmat Most Stylish Promising Actress- Rakul Preet
Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon (Male)- Ishaan Khattar
Lokmat Most Stylish Power Icon- Shilpa Shetty
Lokmat Most Stylish OTT Debutant- Maniesh Paul
Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter (Female)- Nushrratt Bharuccha
Lokmat Most Stylish Producer- Jackky Bhagnani
Lokmat Most Stylish Choreographer- Terrance Lewis
Lokmat Most Stylish Glamorous Diva- Esha Gupta
Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon (Female)- Pooja Hegde
Lokmat Most Stylish Humanitarian- Sonu Sood
Lokmat Most Stylish Glam Icon- Ananya Panday
Lokmat Most Stylish Timeless Icon- Suniel Shetty
Lokmat Most Stylish Emerging GenZ performer- Saiee Manjrekar
Lokmat Most stylish Path Breaker (Female)- Mouni Roy
Lokmat Most Stylish Path Breaker (Male)- Sharad Kelkar
Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter (Male)- Randeep Hoonda
Lokmat Most Stylish Breakthrough Talent- Radhika Madan
Lokmat Most Stylish Inspiring Performer- Saiyami Kher
Lokmat Most Stylish Designers (Male)- Shantanu&Nikhil
Lokmat Most Stylish Journalist- Palki Sharma
Lokmat Most Stylish TV Personality- Shalin Bhanot
Lokmat Most Stylish Singer- Shilpa Rao
Lokmat Most Stylish Iconic Fashionista- Malaika AroraOpen in app