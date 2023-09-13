Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: Complete Winners List

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is back with the seventh edition, the grand event took place at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The Lokmat Most Stylish awards had Bollywood stars walking the red carpet, entertaining the audience, and were honored for their outstanding work in the most Stylish categories. With the exuberant energy of the host, Maniesh Paul, the spirit was high all through the award night. This year, some of the most renowned celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Sood, Esha Gupta, etc were felicitated.



Lokmat Most Stylish Music Performer- Stebin Ben

Lokmat Most Stylish Action Star- Tiger Shroff

Lokmat Most Stylish Game Changer- Sanya Malhotra

Lokmat Most Stylish Content Creator- Nita Shilimkar

Lokmat Most Stylish Entrepreneur- Karan Bothara

Lokmat Most Stylish Promising Actress- Rakul Preet

Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon (Male)- Ishaan Khattar

Lokmat Most Stylish Power Icon- Shilpa Shetty

Lokmat Most Stylish OTT Debutant- Maniesh Paul

Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter (Female)- Nushrratt Bharuccha

Lokmat Most Stylish Producer- Jackky Bhagnani

Lokmat Most Stylish Choreographer- Terrance Lewis

Lokmat Most Stylish Glamorous Diva- Esha Gupta

Lokmat Most Stylish Youth Icon (Female)- Pooja Hegde

Lokmat Most Stylish Humanitarian- Sonu Sood

Lokmat Most Stylish Glam Icon- Ananya Panday

Lokmat Most Stylish Timeless Icon- Suniel Shetty

Lokmat Most Stylish Emerging GenZ performer- Saiee Manjrekar

Lokmat Most stylish Path Breaker (Female)- Mouni Roy

Lokmat Most Stylish Path Breaker (Male)- Sharad Kelkar

Lokmat Most Stylish Trendsetter (Male)- Randeep Hoonda

Lokmat Most Stylish Breakthrough Talent- Radhika Madan

Lokmat Most Stylish Inspiring Performer- Saiyami Kher

Lokmat Most Stylish Designers (Male)- Shantanu&Nikhil

Lokmat Most Stylish Journalist- Palki Sharma

Lokmat Most Stylish TV Personality- Shalin Bhanot

Lokmat Most Stylish Singer- Shilpa Rao

Lokmat Most Stylish Iconic Fashionista- Malaika Arora