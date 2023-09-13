Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: Ishaan Khatter receives Most Stylish Youth Icon of the Year Award

In a dazzling star-studded evening at the prestigious St. Regis Mumbai, the young and charismatic actor, Ishaan Khatter, has emerged as the ultimate style icon, winning the coveted title of "Most Stylish Youth Icon" at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023.

After making his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, starring Kapoor, Khatter worked as an assistant director to Abhishek Chaubey on his film Udta Punjab (2016) and Danish Renzu on the independent film Half Widow (2017). Meanwhile, on the work front, Khatter will next star as an army tank commander in the war film Pippa, about the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and in The Perfect Couple, a Netflix limited series based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name, starring Nicole Kidman.

