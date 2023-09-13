Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: Radhika Madan Wins 'Most Stylish Breakthrough Talent' Award

The shimmering city of Mumbai played host to the dazzling Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023, a night filled with stars, style, and talent. At the prestigious event held at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Bollywood actress Radhika Madan was honoured with the esteemed Most Stylish Breakthrough Talent Award.

Radhika Madan's journey from television to Bollywood has been nothing short of remarkable. The actress, who burst onto the Bollywood scene in 2018 with Vishal Bhardwaj's "Pataakha," has consistently demonstrated her mettle and versatility. Not only a gifted actress but also an accomplished dancer, Radhika garnered fame for her portrayal of "Ishani Ranveer Vaghela" in the Colors TV series "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi."

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.