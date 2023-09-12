Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: Sonu Sood receives 'Most Stylish Humanitarian' Award

Renowned actor Sonu Sood hailed as a real-life superhero for his exceptional humanitarian efforts during the coronavirus crisis, has been awarded the prestigious "Most Stylish Humanitarian of the Year Award" at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The grand event took place at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai, and witnessed a star-studded gathering.

Sonu Sood's journey in the world of cinema has been remarkable. He has graced Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films with his versatile talent. His acting career began with the 1999 Tamil film "Kallazhagar," and he made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with "Shaheed-E-Azam." Over the years, Sonu Sood has delivered remarkable performances in iconic movies such as "Dabangg," "Yuva," "Athadu," "Jodhaa Akbar," "Dookudu," "Shootout At Wadala," "Happy New Year," "Simmba," and many more.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.