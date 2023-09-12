Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: Suniel Shetty Shines as the 'Most Stylish Timeless Icon'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has been awarded the prestigious Most Stylish Timeless Icon Award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The glitzy event unfolded at ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

While the Bollywood film industry has been graced by a multitude of enchanting divas who have captured our hearts with their timeless beauty, grace, and elegance, it's equally essential to acknowledge the enduring contributions of male actors. Among these, a select few stand out, their names etched in the sands of time, remaining eternally youthful in every era.

Suniel Shetty is undeniably one such icon, renowned not only for his exceptional fitness but also for his enduring fashion sense. Even today, Shetty stands as a symbol of fitness and style, effortlessly competing with young actors. His fashion choices continue to be celebrated by his dedicated fan base, who eagerly emulate his style.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event.

