Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: Terence Lewis wins the Most Stylish Choreographer award



In a night filled with glamour, talent, and dazzling fashion, the renowned choreographer extraordinaire, Terence Lewis, has been awarded the prestigious "Most Stylish Choreographer of the Year Award" at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The grand event took place at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Lewis is a choreographer in several Bollywood films. He has also choreographed a number of stage shows, Indian contemporary performances, corporate launches, broadway westend musicals, feature films and music videos. He is the first Indian to receive the Dance Web Europe Scholarship, representing India in Vienna, Austria. He has also choreographed for movies like What's Your Raashee?, Jhankaar Beats, Naach, Lagaan, Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, etc.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.