Lollapalooza Music Festival returns to India with its fourth edition, dates announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : BookMyShow Live has announced the return of Asia's multi-genre music festival, Lollapalooza India, for its fourth consecutive edition. It is slated to be held in Mumbai's iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse next year on January 24 and 25, 2026.

Accoridng to a press note by BookMyShow, the ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2026 will open with a limited exclusive Pre-Sale for RuPay credit card holders at 11 am (India Time) on August 26, 2025. The General On-Sale of tickets for the festival will go live at noon (Local Time) on August 28, 2025.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination, will continue to spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival's Indian edition, along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

Since its debut, Lollapalooza India has charted a deliberate and dynamic ascent. The inaugural edition served as a bold blueprint to test the appetite for a global music experience on Indian soil, followed by power-packed editions each year thereafter.

From Imagine Dragons and The Strokes sharing the stage with AP Dhillon and DIVINE in 2023, to Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, The Raghu Dixit Project and Prabh Deep in 2024 and Green Day and Shawn Mendes' India debut in 2025 alongside Louis Tomlinson and Hanumankind, Lollapalooza India has apmlified the nation's voice on the world map while shining a spotlight on homegrown artists.

Over the past three editions, lakhs of fans have gathered for over 60 hours of live music featuring 100+ artists from around the world and India's thriving independent music community, as per the press note.

In its past editions, Lollapalooza India has featured artists including Nick Jonas, King, DIVINE and Jonita Gandhi, Keane with Anoushka Shankar, Eric Nam with Armaan Malik, Zedd with Cory Wong and The Karan Kanchan Experience with Yashraj, Kayan, Hanumankind, D'Evil and MC Altaf.

It has also garnered headlines for moments like Shawn Mendes proudly wearing Indian cricket star Virat Kohli's jersey and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong calling a fan on stage to perform 'Dilemma' before gifting him his iconic red guitar.

With global and home-grown brands H&M, Budweiser 0.0, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, RuPay, Airbnb and more supporting the festival in 2026, the fourth edition promises another genre-agnostic line-up and culture-shaping weekend that is expected to raise the bar yet again.

