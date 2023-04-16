"Look at my talent": Kangana Ranaut targets Karan Johar for calling her jobless

Kangana Ranaut has criticised Karan Johar once again for a old interview. The actress uploaded a video of the director speaking about not hiring her in an interview. He says, “When she (Kangana) says ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean, because what does she think we are doing, sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her."During one of her past media interactions, the actress responded to this statement by saying, “How Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage, he said how I am jobless and looking for a job? I mean look at my talent and look at your movies, I mean really?"

The actress’ fan page shared an edit of these two videos and wrote, “Wait for Kangana’s epic reply to mafia Johar." Resharing it on her Instagram story handle, Kangana further added, “Chacha Choudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts. When I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer, I will rub these in your face."Kangana released yet another post last week alleging Karan Johar of mistreating her. Kangana made fun of him after the latter posted a shayari in Hindi, writing, “Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha because I couldn’t speak English. Aaj inki Hindi dekh kar khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya.