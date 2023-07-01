‘Look forward to creatively collaborate with the best minds in the business!’: Bhumi Pednekar



Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has been touted as one of a generation kind of an actor, given her incredible acting in any genre. Having worked in the Indian film industry for just 7 years, Bhumi Pednekar has won 26 acting awards, making her one of the best actors that this country has ever seen. Bhumi credits her directors for making her the artiste that she has become today.

“The directors that I have been fortunate to work with, have shaped my career and my craft and I couldn’t be more grateful to them. Right from my first film, I was clear that I will look forward to creatively collaborate with the best minds in the business. So, if you look at my filmography you will see me work with directors who have shaped the terrain of content in our country,” says Bhumi.

Through her films, Bhumi has aimed at changing society for the better, championed representation of women in cinema and fought for gender inclusivity, including batting for the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

She is known to be the most risk-taking woke actor in our country, given her choice of roles throughout her career in projects like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Lust Stories, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do, Bala, to name a few. Bhumi feels she has been able to make a mark constantly because the directors believed in her talent and honed her to better her acting skills with every film.

Bhumi says, “The directors I have worked with have been so forward-thinking, they have rooted for equality and they have made the girl an agent of change and action. My core values have matched with the filmmakers that I have worked with. I will continue doing the same all throughout my career because I’m a constant learner.”

She adds, “I feel I have something new to learn and become better as an actor every single day. I’m always going to be this person. Every day I’m working hard to achieve that goal.”

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.