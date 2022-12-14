"Looking forward to 2023 with love..." Patralekhaa shares details about her three back-to-back releases next year

From debuting in Hansal Mehta's film 'CityLights' alongside her husband Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa is all set to amaze the audience with her four uniquely distinct characters in the upcoming projects.

Patralekhaa has completed shooting for her 4 back-to-back projects.

She will be sharing screen space with actors Aditya Rawal and Sumeet Vyas in 'Aar Ya Paar,' a thriller for Disney+ Hotstar, which is slated to release this month.

Then she has Amazon Prime Video's 'Gulkand Tales'. Then there is an untitled drama by Luv Ranjan.

This is not all she has another untitled project where Patralekhaa will be starring along with Maanvi Gagroo.

These three projects are slated to be released in 2023.

Sharing her experience, Patralekhaa said, "2022 was indeed a fulfilling one. I have thoroughly enjoyed playing four diverse characters. It was an enriching experience and I am really thrilled for the audiences to witness different facets of my personality reflected in these characters. Looking forward to 2023 with love, light and hope."

Talking about her personal life, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa apart from sharing screen space in Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed film 'Citylights' in 2014.. They have also featured in the OTT Web Original Series 'Bose: Dead/ Alive', which streamed on ALT Balaji.

( With inputs from ANI )

