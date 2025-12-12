“Looking Forward to the Audience Watching It”: Aisha Ahmed Opens Up About Working on Netflix’s ‘Single Papa’

Actor Aisha Ahmed, one of the most promising fresh faces in the industry, is all set to be seen in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series Single Papa. While the trailer gives audiences only a fleeting glimpse of her, the makers have intentionally kept her role hidden — building curiosity around the character she plays. Aisha will be seen in a prominent and important role in the show.

Known for her natural charm and effortless girl-next-door appeal, Aisha has steadily built a reputation as one of the most promising young actors of her generation. Single Papa now places her opposite Kunal Kemmu, marking an exciting fresh pairing on screen. While details of her character remain undisclosed, insiders suggest that her presence is integral to the emotional heartbeat of the show.

Sharing her excitement about the project, Aisha said, “Working with Kunal was a wonderful experience — he’s incredibly supportive and brings such effortless energy to every scene. And what I truly appreciated was that even though both Shashank and Kunal are far more senior, there was never any hierarchy on display. On set or off it, we were all treated as equals, and that comfort and warmth made Single Papa a genuinely fun and memorable project. I’m really looking forward to the audience watching it.” With buzz already building, Single Papa has now arrived on Netflix, streaming from December 12.