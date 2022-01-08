'Looop Lapeta' heads to OTT for Feb 4 release

Mumbai, Jan 8 'Looop Lapeta' starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin will have a direct to OTT release on February 4.

The comedy thriller marks the directorial debut of Aakash Bhatia and is the official remake of Tom Tykwer's hugely popular film 'Run Lola Run'.

The film, which will be released on Netflix, tells the story of a girl, who is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend amidst a series of events which constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future.

Talking about the film, Taapsee Pannu, who essays the role of Savi out to rescue her boyfriend, said, "I am excited to be a part of this next project with Netflix, especially with the film being such a versatile genre. This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir."

"I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it", she added.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, playing the role of Satya said, "I am so excited about the release of 'Looop Lapeta'. The film is a clutter breaking take on new-age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can't wait for the world to meet the characters Satya and Savi."

Praising his director, Tahir said, "Our director Aakash Bhatia has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer."

Director Aakash Bhatia added, "There's no way to downplay the exhilaration of making a first film and 'Looop Lapeta' has surpassed every bit of it. I'm extremely excited with the shape we have given it. It boldly jumps genres from comedy, thriller to romance and makes for a rollercoaster ride for audiences."

He credited his team for putting the film together, "A powerhouse ensemble cast and crew made this project what it is. The creative collaborators in Sony Pictures, Kasbekar and Tanuj made for great producers on this debut journey. I'm elated that Netflix is the platform that the world gets to watch 'Looop Lapeta' on."

The film, produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari and written by Vinay Chhawal, Ketan Pedgaonkar, Aakash Bhatia, Arnav Vepa Nanduri will be available to stream on Netflix from February 4.

