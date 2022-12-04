'Lopez vs Lopez': George Lopez's sitcom TV series gets full season order

George Lopez's sitcom TV series 'Lopez vs Lopez' has been given a full season order at NBC.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the first season of the multi-camera comedy, which stars Mayan Lopez, George Lopez's daughter, and both of them, will now have 22 episodes.

As per the official series logline quoted in a report by Variety, the show "tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino (George Lopez) who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter (Mayan Lopez) as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time."

Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, and Al Madrigal are all featured in the cast of the show. The show's creator and executive producer, Debby Wolfe, also act as showrunner. Bruce Helford, Michael Rotenberg, Katie Newman, and George are all executive producers.

Since debuting on NBC on November 4, the series pilot episodes have attracted 7.6 million viewers across all platforms and have increased to a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49. A fresh episode is scheduled to premiere on December 2 after three episodes have already aired. According to NBC, out of the major four broadcast networks, the series has the strongest English-dominant Hispanic index.

Only two comedies from NBC's 2022 pilot season, 'Lopez vs. Lopez,' were picked up for a full season. The other is an unnamed multi-camera Mike O'Malley production that stars Donald Faison, Jon Cryer, and Abigail Spencer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor