Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ Trailer: Anshuman Jha Brings Back Alfred Hitchcock’s Filmmaking

The trailer of Anshuman Jha’s upcoming dark-comedy thriller, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli was unveiled by the makers on Friday. Produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films and presented by Max Marketing Limited, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is an intriguing Hitchcockian black comedy thriller about the Asians in the West. Set against a single evening, the film marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha, and the first presentation by Max Marketing Limited. It boasts a stellar ensemble, including Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja, Zoha Rahman and Tanmay Dhanania. The trailer launch event saw the presence of director Anshuman Jha, actors Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania and writer Bikas Mishra. Producers Abhayanand Singh and Piyush Singh from Golden Ratio Films along with presenter Varun Gupta (Founder of MAX) were also present.

During the trailer launch event, Anshuman Jha said, “During my younger days, my uncle and aunt would bring VHS tapes. So, I have seen a few films, and ‘Rope’ was the first one. There’s a similar trunk in that film, so the trunk stayed with me. This film is an out-and-out thriller for our audiences who don’t really get to taste black comedies. The films that I think of are Delhi Belly and Blackmail when it comes to black comedy thrillers made in Indian cinema. The effort was to make a pure genre film, and I’m grateful to our five actors, including Zoha Rahman - for trusting the script. The workshopping was magic with them, and we discovered a lot throughout our course of filming. Everything that I have learned from them while directing this film is magic which the audience can experience in cinemas this October.”

Rasika Dugal revealed what made her give a nod to the film. “There’s nothing more exciting than being put into a room with four other brilliant actors and being left to do what you want to do with some direction. I think Anshuman did a fantastic job when it comes to directing this film. When you have great actors to work with, then it’s a treat you cannot say no to,” she shared. Arjun Mathur said, “I didn’t quite understand the script when I read it first. Primarily, I gave it a nod just because of that! It was different and out of the ordinary and filled with nuance. Performing in this film helped me understand it better.”

The makers of Lord Curzon Ki Haveli unveiled the film’s trailer, and it promises to be a treat for thriller lovers. Shot entirely in the UK on a single lens, the black comedy thriller is a pure genre film set in the English countryside. This upcoming film had its world premiere at Melbourne and was the only Indian Film at Europe's biggest genre film festival - Razor Reel Flanders, last year. It also bagged the 'Best Director' award at the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival in 2024 in London for Anshuman. He pays a direct homage to the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, with a single-lens approach - creating India’s first single-lens mainstream film set for a theatrical release. Written by award-winning writer Bikas Mishra, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is slated for a theatrical release across India on 10th October 2025.