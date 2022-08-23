'LOTR' series team click pictures at Gateway of India

Mumbai, Aug 23 Ahead of the launch of the much-awaited epic drama series, 'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power', the cast and showrunner of the series were seen clicking pictures in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai as a part of the Asia Pacific premiere, and promotions.

Dressed in attractive attires, Tyroe Muhafidin, Nazanin Boniadi, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh, Sara Zwangobani, Megan Richards. Along with Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, showrunner JD Payne, Charles Edwards and Robert Aramayo were seen in a group photo in front of the arch-monument which is a UNESCO designated World Heritage Site.

Immersing themselves in a truly Indian experience, the cast and crew of the epic drama experienced the grandeur of the Gateway of India. They also interacted with Mumbai's dabbawalas. They not only clicked pictures with the dabbawalas, but also didn't leave any chance to get into the real feel of the lifestyle of dabbawalas as they wore Gandhi caps with their names written on them.

The dabbawalas were also seen maintaining their usual attire of white kurta pyjama and a traditional Gandhi cap. Later on, the team enjoyed delicious meals with the dabbawalas.

The Asia Pacific premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Mumbai was a part of the global tour which includes premieres in Los Angeles, Mexico City and London. The Amazon Original series will premiere 2 episodes on September 2, 2022, on Prime Video, with fresh episodes dropping every week in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, along with multiple other international languages.

