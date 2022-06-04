Louis C.K. is coming back to movies with 'Fourth of July' after sexual misconduct controversy

Los Angeles, June 4 Comic artiste-filmmaker-writer Louis C.K., who admitted to several incidents of sexual misconduct back in 2017, is prepping up for the release of his comedy-drama 'Fourth of July'.

The film marks the controversial comedian's first feature directorial effort since admitting to sexual misconduct, reports 'Variety'.

As per 'Variety', the film, which C.K. also co-wrote with Joe List, tells the story of a recovering alcoholic from New York City who clashes with family on their annual July 4th vacation trip. List stars in the film opposite Sarah Tollemache, Paula Plum, Robert Walsh and Robert Kelly. C.K. also appears in a small role.

According to C.K.'s official website, 'Fourth of July' will be getting a theatrical release starting July 1. Showtimes and theatre locations have yet to be announced. C.K. will also be touring with the film for one-night only screenings in New York City (Beacon Theatre, June 30), Boston (Shubert Theatre, July 1) and Chicago (The Vic, July 2). Tickets for these special screenings are available now on C.K.'s website.

While C.K. has toured the country with comedy sets since admitting to sexual misconduct, 'Fourth of July' release will mark his return to movies for the first time since the 2017 controversy. A couple of months before C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct, he debuted his directorial effort 'I Love You, Daddy' at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film starred C.K., Chloe Grace Moretz, Pamela Adlon, John Malkovich, Rose

Moretz played a teenager who is seduced by an older film director.

Film distributor The Orchard had theatrical rights to 'I Love You, Daddy' but cancelled the film's New York premiere shortly ahead of The New York Times dropping its report on C.K.'s history of sexual misconduct.

The distributor then scrapped the film's theatrical rollout and dropped the movie. 'I Love You, Daddy' was never officially released.

