"Love connecting with friends during Durga Puja festivities": Anurag Basu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : From pandal hopping to meeting old friends, filmmaker Anurag Basu is busy celebrating Durga Puja with full enthusiasm.

At one of the pandals in Mumbai, he spoke withrecently and shared his love for the festive season.

"It's the most exciting time of the year. I have been connected to Durga Puja festivities ever since I came to Mumbai. We meet people, old friends and create the best memories during this time," Anurag Basu said.

Other B-town celebrities are also busy embracing the festive spirit.

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday offered prayers at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai here she met Kajol and her sister Tanishaa, who are regulars at the Durga Puja Pandal.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also took part in Durga Puja. Clad in traditional attire they both looked stunning as they arrived at the pandal with their daughter.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee recently offered prayers at Hazra Park Durgotsab Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.

On Thursday evening, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, where he joined actress Rani Mukerji to seek blessings. The two also shared an adorable moment at the event, taking fans back to their Saawariya days. Rani Mukerji was seen kissing Ranbir on the cheek as they posed for the paparazzi, making the moment even more special.

Ranbir looked stylish in a grey shirt and white pants, while Rani Mukerji looked stunning in a yellow saree. The duo sat together at the pandal, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days.

