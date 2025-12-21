"Love hasn't aged a bit": Director Anees Bazmee pens heartfelt note for 'Welcome' as it completes 18 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Director Anees Bazmee penned a heartfelt note for his comedy film 'Welcome', which completed its 18 years today.

Welcome was released in 2007 and went on to become one of Bollywood's most iconic comedies.

Marking the milestone, Bazmee took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note about the film that continues to entertain audiences across generations.

He also shared a video featuring the movie's iconic comedy moments, which has garnered appreciation from cinemagoers, who often share it as meme material on social media.

"18 years of Welcome and the love hasn't aged a bit. From Majnu-Uday's madness to Ghungroo's priceless reactions, from Rajiv's innocence to RDX's swag, every character stayed, lived, and became family. Welcome became a mood, a reference, a comfort watch. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and for welcoming Welcome into your lives again and again," wrote Anees Bazmee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

'Welcome' starred an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Feroz Khan, and Mallika Sherawat, each delivering performances that have become pop-culture staples.

Backed by catchy music and a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud screenplay, the film redefined the slapstick-comedy genre for Hindi cinema.

Anees Bazmee, known for seamlessly blending humour with mass appeal, has delivered some of Bollywood's most loved entertainers such as 'No Entry', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Ready', 'Welcome Back', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor