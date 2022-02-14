'Love Hostel' trailer unveils Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey in a tale of romance and bloodshed

The makers of Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol-starrer 'Love Hostel', have unveiled an intriguing trailer of the romantic-crime film on Valentine's Day.

The two-and-a-half minute long trailer takes one straight into the volatile and gritty world of 'Love Hostel' where Massey and Malhotra's characters fight all odds for the sake of love.

Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, 'Love Hostel' is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

With their families against them and with a ruthless mercenary, played by Deol, after their life, will it kill the spirit of this young couple or will they find their fairy-tale ending?

Taking about his ruthless character, Deol said, "Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it's unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me some time to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out".

Malhotra talked about her excitement for the upcoming film.

She said, "'Love Hostel' was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can't wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti".

Massey appreciated the cast and crew in creating this gritty drama.

"'Love Hostel' is a gritty drama. It's a film laced with romance along with the thrill of being a couple on the run from forces beyond their control. We had an incredible cast and crew who made this film possible even in the toughest times," he shared.

'Love Hostel' is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from February 25, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

