Love or Arranged marriage?: Here's what Kartik Aaryan prefers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', interacted with his fans and answered their questions on social media.

Asked if he is open to love or arranged marriage, the actor said he was available for an arranged marriage.

Taking to Twitter, Kartik shared a post informing his fans to ask their questions at 5 pm on Saturday. He captioned the post, "#AskKartik At 5 pm,"

https://twitter.com/TheAaryanKartik/status/1670023972522708994

Soon after she shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and asked their questions.

When asked if he is open to arranged marriages or love marriages, the actor replied wittily that he is available to arranged marriages.

A fan asked, "Would you go for arrange marriage or love marriage? Mala aunty ke paas rishte to bahut aate honge lol."

https://twitter.com/TheAaryanKartik/status/1670038369227935744?t=9HBCA7ZAeWa2R85V6eRf5g&s=09

To this, Kartik replied, "A marriage arranged by love !!! Rishte toh aate hai .. daily."

Another fan asked, "When are you getting married?"

https://twitter.com/TheAaryanKartik/status/1670041064663834624?t=SRKfYJup-t5Coc6vT5g4UQ&s=09

To this, the superstar replied, "Ghodi Venue Menu sab ready hai. Par Dulhan toh mil jaye."

Kartik, who has a large fan base across the country, has always kept in touch with his fans.

In the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

